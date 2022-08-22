SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls wants public input on the future of outdoor swimming pools.

The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation department is holding three community meetings to “create a vision for addressing aging city aquatic facilities and providing the best overall experience for pool users.”

The meetings will be on Tuesday, August 30 and Wednesday, August 31.

Tuesday, August 30, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., City Center, Cooper Room & Lobby, 231 North Dakota Avenue.

Wednesday, August 31, 4:30 p.m., Kuehn Park Neighborhood Meeting, Kuehn Community Center, 2801 Valley View Road.

Wednesday, August 31, 6:30 p.m., Frank Olson Park Neighborhood Meeting, Cleveland Elementary School Gym, 1000 Edward Drive.

The city says the meetings will be the first step towards where construction would begin in 2024.

The oldest pool is the wading pool at McKennan Park, which opened in 1971. The capacity of that pool is 202.

The Frank Olson pool opened in 1972. The pool is located at 4101 E. 16th St. The main pool holds 207 in the swimming area and five in the diving pool, while the wading pool holds 72 with 61 on the deck. The total pool and deck capacity is 469 and 133 for the wading pool.

Kuehn Park pool at 2309 Kuehn Park Road opened in 1981. The wading pool’s capacity is 143 and the main pool’s capacity is 417. The wading pool holds 71 while the deck holds 72. The main pool holds 208 and the diving pool holds 5.

Two outdoor pools opened in the 1990s.

Terrace Park pool at 101 W. Madison St. opened in 1993. The total capacity is 1,000. Data from the city does not break the capacity down by pool or deck.

The capacity limit at Laurel Oak is 650. The pool at 3401 E. 49th St. opened in 1994. The data is not broken into pool or deck capacities.

The newest outdoor pool is Drake Springs with a capacity limit of 787. The data is not broken into pool or deck capacities. The pool opened in 2009 and is located at 310 S. Fairfax Avenue.

Pioneer Spray Park has a capacity of 228. The spray park opened in 2009 and it’s located at 1800 E. Walnut Street.