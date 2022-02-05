SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local photographer Maggie Sweets and nine diverse models gathered at her studio for Sweets’ “Shades of Beauty” photoshoot on Saturday.

The goal of the shoot is to spread the message of embracing natural beauty as well as diversity. Sweets and her crew want to celebrate all shades of beauty by having a diverse set of models.

“We are coming together with a collaboration and photographing these young girls and just celebrating the different shades we come in and appreciating and loving ourselves,” Sweets said.

