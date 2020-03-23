SFSD will be closed for students until at least April 14

The Sioux Falls School District announced on Monday that schools will be closed for students until at least April 14.
SFSD Superintendant Dr. Brian Maher says they are awaiting the governor’s announcement on Tuesday which may change things.
by: KELOLAND NewsPosted: / Updated:
The Sioux Falls School District announced on Monday that schools will be closed for students until at least April 14.
SFSD Superintendant Dr. Brian Maher says they are awaiting the governor’s announcement on Tuesday which may change things.
Your Guide To
Coronavirus
KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.