Gov. Noem: 28 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota; Models show 30 percent of population could get virus
SFSD will be closed for students until at least April 14

by: KELOLAND News

KELO Sioux Falls School District2

The Sioux Falls School District announced on Monday that schools will be closed for students until at least April 14.

SFSD Superintendant Dr. Brian Maher says they are awaiting the governor’s announcement on Tuesday which may change things.

