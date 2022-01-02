SFSD updates Continue to Learn Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is making some changes to its Continue to Learn Plan.

The district says it will be following updated guidance from the CDC specific to reduced isolation time for individuals with COVID-19.

Last week, the CDC recommended shorter COVID-19 isolation and quarantine periods, cutting the time for people without symptoms and close contacts from 10 days to 5 days.

People who have COVID-19 need to isolate for five days. If they don’t have symptoms or haven’t had a fever for 24 hours, they then wear a mask for five days when they’re near other people.