SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District free breakfast and lunch program begins tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31, and runs through July 29, 2022, at nine Sioux Falls Public Schools throughout the city. Those are:

Laura B. Anderson Elementary – 1600 N. Wayland Ave

Anne Sullivan Elementary – 3701 E. 3rd St

Terry Redlin Elementary – 1721 E. Austin St

Eugene Field Elementary – 501 S. Highland Ave

Hawthorne Elementary – 601 N. Spring Ave

Lowell Elementary – 710 W. 18th St

Garfield Elementary – 705 S. Roberts Dr

Hayward Elementary – 400 N. Valley View Rd

Rosa Parks Elementary – 5701 E. Red Oak Dr

Breakfast is served M-F from 8-8:45 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30-12:30 each day. No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary for children ages 0-18. (see attachment) Meals must be consumed on-site. (No grab-n-go available)

Students can ride city buses (Sioux Area Metro/SAM) to meal locations with a Freedom Pass.