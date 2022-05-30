SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District free breakfast and lunch program begins tomorrow, Tuesday, May 31, and runs through July 29, 2022, at nine Sioux Falls Public Schools throughout the city. Those are:
Laura B. Anderson Elementary – 1600 N. Wayland Ave
Anne Sullivan Elementary – 3701 E. 3rd St
Terry Redlin Elementary – 1721 E. Austin St
Eugene Field Elementary – 501 S. Highland Ave
Hawthorne Elementary – 601 N. Spring Ave
Lowell Elementary – 710 W. 18th St
Garfield Elementary – 705 S. Roberts Dr
Hayward Elementary – 400 N. Valley View Rd
Rosa Parks Elementary – 5701 E. Red Oak Dr
Breakfast is served M-F from 8-8:45 a.m. Lunch is served from 11:30-12:30 each day. No income guidelines or paperwork is necessary for children ages 0-18. (see attachment) Meals must be consumed on-site. (No grab-n-go available)
Students can ride city buses (Sioux Area Metro/SAM) to meal locations with a Freedom Pass.