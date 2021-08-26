SFSD students complete first day of new school year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students in the Sioux Falls School District have completed their first day of the new school year and for some students, the year began in brand new buildings.

Ben Reifel is the new middle school on the east side of the city. Jefferson is the new high school on the northwest side of town. It’s now home to nearly 1,500 kids.

Students and staff come from more than a dozen different schools. The students we talked with say they are excited to come together and create new connections.

“It was very different. It felt like I was in college more than high school because it was just like the area and how open it was and the study lounge was very like open and just fun I guess,” senior Zazrawt Zewdie said.

The new $85 million building is the first new high school since 1992. That’s when the city added Roosevelt.

Coming up on KELOLAND News Friday morning, we will give you a closer look at how students and teachers are reacting to the new learning environment.