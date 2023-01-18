SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District will start classes two hours late on Thursday.
There will be no morning practices or activities and no breakfast will be served.
To view the latest closings in the state, click here.
by: Mitch Klein
