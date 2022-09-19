SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School has been in session for about a month for students and teachers in the Sioux Falls School District and the work of staff isn’t going unnoticed.

Bobbie Williams is an employment consultant at the Community Campus. She’s been with the Sioux Falls School District for 13 years.

“I work with students that are in a transition program from 18-21. We start at the high school helping them develop their vocational skills, so when they come to Community Campus, we help them. We work on their daily living functional skills and then they have a job in the community, so I help arrange that,” Williams said.

Now the work she does for students is being recognized district-wide.

She recently received an All Star award. She was nominated by her co-worker Sarah Jo Jorgensen.

“I did not have any idea I was getting it; I was completely surprised when they showed up,” Williams said.

“Co-workers nominate someone within their building and just let us know what they are doing, how they are going the extra mile, how they are living out the mission of the Sioux Falls School District,” multimedia specialist Carly Uthe said.

There are several kinds of ‘star awards,’ – either in-building or district-wide recognition.

They are a way to shine a light on the commitment staff members have to their job by going above and beyond.

“We want them to know that we appreciate what they are doing and we appreciate how much they are impacting our students, and when staff feel involved and recognized that not only benefits them but ultimately trickles down to benefit our students as well,” Uthe said.

Showcasing the important work done each day throughout the district.

“It’s really nice that they take the time to recognize everybody, whether you’re a teacher, a secretary, an employment consultant. That they take the time to recognize you. It builds your day up,” Williams said.

There are two types of ‘All Star’ awards. The traditional, delivered by the superintendent and video, which features the nominee doing their job. Silverstar Car Wash also partners with the district to hold a monthly drawing for All Star winners to receive a car-wash package.