SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Sioux Falls School District has alerted parents of students at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School about a bomb threat.

In an email to parents, school officials said a student who was on-campus called in a bomb threat to 911.

“We immediately activated our emergency response team and relied on our partners at the Sioux Falls Police Department to conduct a thorough sweep of the building to ensure the threat was not credible,” the email to parents said.

School officials say the student has been identified and faces both school and law enforcement punishment.

“Our team acted quickly and purposefully to ensure Lincoln students were never in danger,” the email said. “Student safety is our highest priority and we take every threat seriously. Please remind your student that if they see or hear something suspicious, they need to tell a trusted adult.”

KELOLAND News has reached out to the Sioux Falls School District for more information. A spokesperson confirmed a Lincoln High School student will facing consequences for calling in an unfounded bomb threat.

Friday was the second day of school for public schools in Sioux Falls.

On Tuesday, there were two reported bomb threats in Flandreau.

This is a developing story.