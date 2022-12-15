SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is looking to transform after-school programs for students across the city.

Thursday, the district announced they are expanding the Community Learning Center to all elementary schools across the city.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A release sent to KELOLAND News says the district will partner with the City of Sioux Falls, EmBe, the Boys & Girls Club of the Sioux Empire, YMCA and Volunteers of America-Dakotas to provide highly structured after-school care for students at the elementary level with hopes to expand to middle and high school in the future.

The Community Learning Center (CLC) will provide students with organized activities including music, mentoring, science and technology, sports, and community service through field trips, small and large group activities and other developmental activities.

“I am thrilled to be able to work collaboratively with SFSD to provide more opportunities for families to have access to structured, high quality, after-school care,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken in a release. “Providing the community center space, allowing this CLC program to expand, is a win/win partnership that benefits kids and families across our city.”

For students currently enrolled in Kids Inc., they can continue enrollment in the SFSD CLC program. Other students may register for enrollment in January.