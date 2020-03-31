SFSD lending out iPads to help patients connect with family and loved ones

The Sioux Falls School District is providing 83 iPads so that patients can have video calls while they are being treated at Avera’s facilities.
The district says that the iPads would’ve gone into surplus for this coming summer.
