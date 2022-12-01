SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is looking at more than $100,000 in unpaid school lunches.

The district says it has no choice but to stop serving lunches to kids who don’t have the paperwork completed for free or reduced lunches. That will happen after the new year.

In response to the growing problem, today the district told KELOLAND News it is creating a new position.

“We are putting a position together called a student account specialist, this person is going to be responsible for assisting in our office collecting free and reduced applications, being the communicator to the districts, schools, principals,” said Gay Anderson, child nutrition coordinator.

The specialist will make sure parents have every chance to fill out the proper paperwork.