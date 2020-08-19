SFSD announces COVID-19 case associated with Washington High School football team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District is informing parents about a positive case of coronavirus for a student involved with the Washington High School football team.

In an email sent to WHS parents Wednesday afternoon, the school district said “The South Dakota Department of Health has informed us that a student at WHS Football practice has been diagnosed with COVID-19. We are alerting parents to be watchful for children with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 illness during the next 14 days.”

School officials say any child considered a “close contact” will be contacted by the DOH.

Officials remind parents to watch for COVID-19 symptoms, including: fever or chills, headache, cough, loss of taste or smell, shortness of breath, sore throat, fatigue, runny nose, muscle or body aches and nausea, vomitting or diarrhea.

This is a developing story.