SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District and Pepper Entertainment have announced a partnership to add a new music opportunity for students.

They are teaming up for the “Amp Up” guitar program. It will allow the school district to offer a guitar class as part of its Fine Arts program at all four high schools.

Part of Pepper Entertainment’s involvement is helping fund the program.

“Pepper Entertainment is going to donate a dollar for every ticket sold starting immediately for all Sioux Falls concerts through 2023,” Pepper Entertainment President & CEO, Jered Johnson said.

Lincoln High School student Jack Simpson showcased his guitar talents at the announcement, playing a guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi that was donated to the district.

The new guitar course will begin this fall. 145 students are already enrolled.