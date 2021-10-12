SFPD: Year likely to set record for seizures of fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lt. Randy Brink, the Sioux Falls Police Department’s narcotics commander who also manages the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, says that this year is likely to set a record for seizures of fentanyl in the city. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation posted on Twitter on Oct. 1 that their agents had been coming across counterfeit pills which could include methamphetamine or fentanyl and that law enforcement also recently seized around 6,000 counterfeit pills in Rapid City.

Brink says the police department has been seeing fake oxycodone pills called M30s that have fentanyl.

“Outside of purchasing the oxycodone from a pharmacist or a hospital, I think you need to assume that it’s fentanyl,” Brink said. “Assuming that, then, really you’re taking your life into your own hands because the pills that we’re seizing, the ones that we’re seeing here in our community, they’re being illegally pressed, they’re being illegally made.”

And it’s not like you can easily spot a counterfeit pill.

“A lot of times they look very, very similar, both in size, color, the way that they’re stamped,” Brink said. “Sometimes there is small differences, but outside of taking a good look sometimes you won’t be able to tell if it’s counterfeit or not.”

“It’s a public safety threat right now in the streets of Sioux Falls, in Minnehaha County, in the state of South Dakota,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Milstead has a specific request that can’t wait.

“I would say, and this is to moms and dads and brothers and sisters and friends, if you have somebody who’s, is possibly addicted to these types of drugs, that could be seeking out those kinds of pills, get them help today,” Milstead said.

He prioritizes the person.

“I’m more interested in them getting help than trying to find out who they are and try to bust them,” Milstead said. “I want them to get help so that they don’t take that pill because there’s a good chance the pill they take will kill them.”