SFPD won’t respond to calls only about people not wearing masks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department will not respond to calls about people not wearing masks, spokesman Sam Clemens announced during Wednesday’s briefing and less than 24 hours after the city council passed a mask mandate by a 6-2 vote.

The mask mandate was amended before passing during Tuesday’s meeting to carry no penalties. It requires people to wear masks at “indoor public places where 6-feet social distancing cannot be achieved” in the city of Sioux Falls.

Clemens said if someone is not wearing a mask in his or her business, the business can refuse service and ask the person to leave. If the person not wearing a mask refuses to leave, police can arrest the person for “failure to vacate,” Clemens said.

Police cannot issue any citation for any failure to wear a mask.

The mask is to be worn to cover the nose and mouth completely.

Exceptions include children under the age of 5, people seated in a public place while eating or drinking, people receiving dental or medical care and people with medical conditions that make it unreasonable to maintain a face covering.