SFPD: Woman scammed out of $500 after man offers fake jewelry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating another scam that involves fake jewelry.

At police briefing on Friday, public information officer Sam Clemens said a woman is out $500 after she was approached by a man looking to exchange jewelry for money on Thursday afternoon.

Clemens says at first the woman gave him a small amount of money for a ring, but he convinced her to withdraw more money from an ATM at a gas station for more jewelry.

When the victim took the jewelry to a pawn shop, she learned the jewelry was fake.

Police are hoping to use surveillance video to get more information on the suspect.

Authorities are investigating a similar incident that was reported on Wednesday. Police believe the scams are related.

