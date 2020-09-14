SFPD: Woman out $2,600 in scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are reporting another gift card scam.According to police, a 35-year-old woman received a call on Friday morning from someone with a Russian accent.

The victim was told she had warrants out for her arrest and that she needed to buy gift cards. The woman made two trips to Target and bought gift cards totaling $2,600 and gave the numbers to the scammer.

Police say the victim was then told to go to Best Buy and get $2,000 worth of credit cards, but did not give them that number after realizing that it was a scam. Police say that they’ll never ask for gift cards and warn people to be cautious when receiving such phone calls.