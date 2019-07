It’s illegal to shoot off fireworks within Sioux Falls city limits and police want you to know, like in years past, they are going to be watching closely.

“We are going to have extra officers who are doing enforcement on fireworks specifically particularly on the Fourth of July,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Last year, police responded to over 200 fireworks complaints. If you’re caught shooting them off you could face a fine.