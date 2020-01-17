SFPD wants to cancel crime for winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In an attempt to join schools and businesses closing because of the winter weather, the Sioux Falls Police Department announced crime would be canceled for the next several days.

In a social media post, the SFPD joked: “For those that were wishing to participate in crime or crime related activities we ask that you go directly to the Minnehaha County Jail and come inside to turn yourself in so we don’t have to go outside.”

Numberous winter storm warnings and blizzard warnings have been issued in eastern KELOLAND.