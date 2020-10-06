SFPD: Two arrested for burglary, fleeing police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two Sioux Falls men have been arrested for burglary and resisting arrest early Tuesday morning.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said officers were driving by a home at 31st Street and Kiwanis Avenue when they noticed a dome light on in a car in the driveway. When they stopped to check, police found two men going through a garage, who took off after police announced themselves.

The first suspect was caught nearby and a K9 tracked the second person, who was hiding in a shed. The man hiding in the shed ended up punching the K9 and fled on foot. While trying to clear a 6-foot fence, he kicked a few officers but was eventually arrested.

Clemens said there were no serious injuries to the K9 or officers.

Isaac Garmonyu Darsaw, 22, faces multiple charges including burglary, fleeing police, resisting arrest, simple assault on law enforcement and on a police service dog.

Alex Maombi, 19, also arrested burglary, fleeing police, resisting arrest.

There may be some additional theft charges, Clemens said.