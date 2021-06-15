SFPD: Three stolen vehicle reports Tuesday morning, all unlocked with keys inside

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A different day but the same message from police: lock your car and don’t leave your keys inside.
Sioux Falls police say just Tuesday morning, officers responded to three stolen vehicle reports.
Police say the reports all had the same thing in common– they were left unlocked with the keys inside the vehicle. Authorities are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables or guns.
