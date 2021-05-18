SFPD: Stolen generator leads to arrest of 56-year-old Sioux Falls man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 56-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after a generator went missing from a construction site.

At police briefing on Tuesday, Officer Sam Clemens said a generator was reported stolen near the 4300 block of North Northview Avenue. The equipment’s GPS notified the owner it was moved to the 3600 block of North 10th Street. Police believe it was stolen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived to the property, they noticed an ATV that had been taken apart. Clemens says police discovered the ATV was also stolen.

Larry Durst, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.