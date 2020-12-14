SFPD still seeking help on homicide investigation for 16-year-old boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking the public to come forward with any information about a homicide that left a 16-year-old boy dead last week.

Police are still investigating, but need more help from the public about the Wednesday night shooting on North Cleveland Avenue.

If you have any information, police are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or use the P3 Tips App. Both are options for people to come forward with information while remaining anonymous.

You can also call Sioux Falls Police directly with any information.