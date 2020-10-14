SFPD still looking for missing children, no longer believed to be in danger

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are still searching for two children who were reported as missing Tuesday.

Authorities say they don’t believe the kids are in danger, but they still want to find them and their father to make sure they are OK. Police say this is not a child custody dispute.

Apallo and Kingston Gutzmer were last seen on Saturday near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue with their father Cody Gutzmer, officials say.

Investigators believe the father may be driving a Silver Chevy Venture with South Dakota license plates 1CC659. If you know where they are, please call police.