SFPD still looking for Bolden, warrant issued for woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are now searching for a woman in connection with a murder Saturday morning in downtown Sioux Falls.

Police are still searching for the suspect — Max Bolden — but are also looking for Krista Kruckenberg, 27, of Sioux Falls. According to police, Kruckenberg is wanted for two charges of accessory to murder and the warrant has a $20,000 cash bond.

Detectives know Kruckenberg was at the scene and she first told police she didn’t know what happened. She also told other witnesses not to talk to police.

“We’re not sure if she’s with Bolden or if she is somewhere else but we’re looking for her and that warrant is active,” Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police don’t know the relationship between Kruckenberg and Bolden.

Clemens added SWAT searched a home near Bragstad Drive and Overlook Drive Tuesday night but was not aware of any arrests.

According to police, just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning, a few cars pulled into the parking lot of Carnegie Town Hall at 10th Street and Main Avenue. Bolden was hanging out in front of Club David and walked across the street to the lot. The victim, Benjamin Donahue III, had parked his car and was walking when Bolden confronted him.

Police say Bolden and Donahue knew each other and had a history of not liking each other.

In the parking lot, words were exchanged and Bolden pulled out a gun to shoot the victim in the head. Donahue was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police believe there were two gunshots to the victim’s head.

Police don’t believe there is any danger to the public, but Bolden is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Bolden or Kruckenberg’s location is asked to call police.