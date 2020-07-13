SFPD speeding saturation patrol results in 122 tickets Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls Police Department saturation patrol focused on speeding in the city on Saturday resulted in 122 tickets issued.

According to SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens, 76 speeding tickets were issued in the saturation patrol, which went from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with 10 officers working a variety of known speeding areas.

Police said some tickets were driver’s license violations and no seat belts. One ticket was for distracted driving and one was a DUI.

Police continue to use saturation patrols in 2020 to focus on speeding and racing on city streets.