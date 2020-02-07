SFPD: Speed not a factor in death on 12th Street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Speed was not a factor in a person vs. Jeep crash on 12th Street Wednesday morning, the Sioux Falls Police Department announced.

According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 69-year-old man who died was Marvin Thornton. Police are still investigating the crash, using surveillance video from a nearby business that showed the crash.

Clemens said no charges have been filed.

On Wednesday, police said Thornton was trying to cross 12th Street near Williams Avenue around 6:50 a.m. The Jeep was heading east on 12th Street.

