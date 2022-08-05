SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are still searching for people connected to the shooting Thursday at Mall of America in Minnesota.

“I really wish we didn’t have to be here today,” said Chief Booker Hodges, Bloomington PD.

Suspects are still on the loose following a shooting at the Mall of America Thursday.

“They decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life. They decided to fire multiple rounds into a store with people,” Hodges said.

So far there are no reported injuries or deaths. Response from the Bloomington PD lead to questions with the Sioux Falls police department about the security measures at the Empire Mall.

“We practice active shooter responses, we call it rapid deployment response, we are trained on it regularly,” said Lieutenant Andrew Siebenborn, Sioux Falls Police Department.

Lieutenant Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department says they have plans of responses for active shooter threats.

“Our training provides us with the ability to provide a single officer response: the expectation is if there is a shooting going on or something wild like that going on, that officers will immediately make entry and mitigate that threat,” Siebenborn said.

Siebenborn also says there are measures you can take if you are in a situation where there is an active shooter.

“One of the things we do or talk about is the concept of run, hide, fight. If you are able to run and leave the area and you know you can do it safely, that’s a great option. If you don’t think you can do it safely, then if you can barricade and hide, that’s a great option. If proximity suggests that the shooter is 10 feet away from me and running and hiding isn’t going to be on that might be the time to fight,” Siebenborn said.

Siebenborn says the police department hosts active shooter drills and education within the school district as well as businesses.