SFPD: Sioux Falls man out $550,000 from phone scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An 82-year-old man has been the victim of a phone scam costing $550,000, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said on Monday.

Clemens said the scam started with someone claiming to be with the IRS saying drugs were found in a car the victim owned and money was needed to “clean it up.” The victim thought the phone calls were from the IRS, the DEA and then the FBI, Clemens said.

Police said the victim wired money, sent gift cards and sent other money.

Clemens said the IRS does not make phone calls, they correspond through the mail. Clemens said the scammers “did a good job of convincing the victim” and “it happens all too often.”

Police are investigating but aren’t sure where the calls originated from.