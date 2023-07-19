SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is sending its support to Fargo’s police department after an officer was shot and killed last week.

Three other officers were also hurt in the shooting.

“Again, we want to send our thoughts and prayers up to them and let them know we’re thinking of them and we’re rooting for those officers who are recovering from their injuries. We want to wish them nothing but the best,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

The Fargo Police Department says there will be a funeral and celebration of life for Officer Jake Wallin on July 22nd in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.