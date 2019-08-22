SFPD sends reminder to slow down in school zones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 25,000 students are returning to school in Sioux Falls Thursday.

And the Sioux Falls Police Department has a reminder for drivers — to slow down! Police shared the dollar amounts for speeding fines in school zones. All the fines are over $100.

For speeding 1 to 5 mph over the limit in a school zone, the fine is $102.50. For 6-10 mph over, $142.50, 11-15 mph over is $182.50, 16-20 is $222.50, 21-25 is $262.50 and 26 and over is $372.50.

Police urged the public to slow down to avoid a tragedy.