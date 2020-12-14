UPDATE: Runaway 13-year-old girl found

UPDATED 6:49 a.m.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities announced around 6:30 a.m. Monday missing runaway girl Isah Laroque had been found.
The Sioux Falls Police Department is asking help in looking for Isah Laroque, who is 13 years old.
She’s around 5-foot, 7-inches, and weighs about 180 pounds. She is a runaway and was last seen near North 4th Avenue and East Presentation Street.
She was there with three additional teenage girls. If you see her or have any information, police ask that you call 605-367-7000.