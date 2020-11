SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old girl Thursday.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said Nakia Jackson left home at 7:15 a.m. Thursday near the airport. She is 5-feet tall and 130 pounds, wearing light colored pajama pants and black short sleeve shirt.

Call police if you see Nakia or anyone matching the description.