SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Update: The SFSD has sent a message to district parents and guardians to report that the unauthorized man has been located. The SFSD says that police are handling the matter, and there is no known concern at this time.

The Sioux Falls School District is prioritizing students’ safety following an incident at a school Monday afternoon.

In an email sent to parents and guardians, the Sioux Falls School District (SFSD) stated that they are working with police after an unauthorized man was reported talking to a child on school property.

According to the email, staff intervened and the man, who was also reportedly seen at a private school several miles away, left the property.

The SFSD says the man is known to police, who are attempting to locate him.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the email read. “Please ensure your child has a safe route to school. Students should always walk with others and avoid talking with strangers.”

In addition to this, the district says children should be reminded of “See Something, Say Something” if they are approached or feel uncomfortable.

A video entailing the district’s safety and security plan can be viewed here.

KELOLAND News has reached out to both the SFSD and the SFPD for more information on this situation.