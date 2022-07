UPDATED at 8:32 p.m.

Sioux Falls Police say the 7-year-old was located and is safe.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating a missing 7-year-old.

Deyana Murphy was last seen at a friend’s house on Friday, July 9. She’s described as a Black female, approximately 50 pounds, 4 feet tall with shoulder-length hair in braids.

If located please call 605-367-7000.