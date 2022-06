Robert Alan Moran Jr.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for a missing man.

Police say 55-year-old Robert Alan Moran Jr., a Native American male, was last seen wearing white/gray shorts and a white/gray T-shirt.

Moran uses a walker and police say he may not know where he is.

He was last seen around S. Charlotte Ave, E 16th Street.