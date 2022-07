SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating an endangered runaway child.

Timothy James Martin, or TJ, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 1605 E 71st Street North.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, he has several health conditions.

He is 5’8″ tall. His age was not given at this time.

You are asked to contact the SFPD immediately if you have any information on his whereabouts.