SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for three people who broke a business window.

Surveillance video from Blown Away Vape shared by Sioux Falls Police Department

Police posted surveillance video on Facebook.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday at Blown Away Vape on Minnesota Avenue.

Police believe the same group also broke a window at Ernie November where they stole vaping-related items

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers.