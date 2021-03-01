SFPD say public can help catch catalytic converter thieves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are asking the public’s help to solve the theft of catalytic converters in the city.

Police said the theft of six catalytic converters were reported over the weekend.

Public information officer Sam Clemens said there are no serial numbers or records to tie a catalytic converter to a vehicle. The public can help by reporting anyone they may see crawling under a vehicle.

The catalytic converters are being sold on websites and have a metal that is sought after, Clemens said.

Recently there have been 40 to 50 catalytic converter thefts in the city. The thefts are not confined to any one neighborhood or type of vehicle, police said.

The owner would likely notice a noise if their catalytic converter had been removed, police said.