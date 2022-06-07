SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the result of a Department of Public Safety/Office of Highway Safety Grant running the duration of fiscal year 2022, the Sioux Falls Police Department (SFPD) is placing extra attention on speed and seatbelt enforcement.

The grant includes funds for personal services as well as equipment and contractual services, explained SFPD Sergeant Travis Olsen via email.

Olsen says the funds help pay officers for speed and seatbelt enforcement, for Record’s clerks to process the additional load of paperwork, for dispatchers for large saturations, equipment such as Lidars and Radars as well as in this case electronic speed signs, and billboards warning of speeding.

These increased patrols, termed ‘saturation patrols’ are voluntary assignments for officers who sign up. Olsen says they typically occur throughout the day and into the evening where traffic volume is higher.

“Saturation Patrols can be as few as a single extra officer out working the streets, to four or more. Generally once per month in the City we conduct a large saturation with as many as 10 extra officers working and doing speed and seatbelt enforcement. Generally this is often on a Saturday during daytime hours but this can vary. The reason the large saturation typically occurs on a Saturday is due to traffic volume as well as patrol car availability, as well as the opportunity for more officers that are available to sign up on a Saturday,” said Olsen.

The location of the saturations varies, but Olsen says the officers are encouraged and frequently assigned to work areas with a high crash history, high volume and high complaint volume. This can include downtown, Cliff Avenue, Minnesota Avenue, Southeastern Avenue, Sycamore Avenue, Veterans Parkway, Ellis Road, 12th St, 41st St, 57th St, East and West 26th St and Kiwanis Avenue, as well as school zones during the school year.

In 2021, 5,300 of the SFPD’s 25,396 total citations were speeding tickets issued by officers on saturation patrols.