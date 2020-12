SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police responded to a robbery at a casino in eastern Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m. Friday, Sioux Falls police were called to Big Al’s Casino on East Arrowhead Parkway for reports of a robbery. A sergeant with Sioux Falls police tells KELOLAND News a male suspect was able to get away with some cash.

The suspect is described as 6-foot tall and wearing all black. If you know anything about the robbery, you are asked to call police.