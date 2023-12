SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, snow and then rain again caused some issues for drivers in Sioux Falls on Christmas Day.

KELOLAND News covered a crash into a fence and trees on Interstate 229 near the Minnesota Avenue exit over the noon hour Monday.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, police responded to 19 crash calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.