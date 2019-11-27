SFPD respond to 58 crashes Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm created some havoc for drivers in Sioux Falls Tuesday evening.

Sioux Falls police responded to 58 crashes from 3 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, with 27 crashes happening from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. There were no deaths or major injuries associated with the crashes, according to Sioux Falls Public Information Officer Sam Clemens.

A snow alert was issued Wednesday morning, Clemens reminded drivers to be aware where their vehicles are parked.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said many county roads are packed with snow and ice. They remind drivers to buckle up, use headlights, and to reduce your speed on the hazardous roads.