SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a busy weekend on the road for police officers.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said it responded to 102 crashes from 8 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Nearly 2 inches of snow fell in the city on Sunday.

Captain David McIntire said the constant slow snowfall created “greasy conditions.” He reminded drivers to give other vehicles extra following distance and to drive slower.

“A little extra caution goes a long way on those days,” McIntire said.