SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Southern Sioux Falls are investigating a string of burglaries, seemingly perpetrated by one person.

In two of the cases, police say the man took cash and some other items from a garage.

Police are still trying to identify him.

Right now, police encourage people to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

“Lock your house, lock your cars, make sure your garage door is closed. And if they see anything suspicious then we’d want them to call. Especially if they have video,” Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemens said.

Police say they have received 20 reports in the last 2 weeks of the man checking doors in the neighborhood.