SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With summer just around the corner, more food trucks may be showing up around town.

Sioux Falls Police is reminding food trucks and mobile food vendors that they have to be licensed by the city.

“If people are not licensed they can be shut down. We just want to make sure, we know there’s a lot of people that travel into Sioux Falls and have different food trucks. We just want to make sure that everybody is licensed and following the rules,” officer Sam Clemmens said.

Food trucks can go to the records section of the police department to get their license.