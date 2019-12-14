SFPD releases new surveillance video from recent casino robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police hope new surveillance videos help them catch the people connected to several robberies this week.
Video from the Jokerz Casino along Minnesota Avenue which was robbed Wednesday night. The suspect wore some kind of mask during the robbery. They are also suspected of robbing two gas stations this week.
Police also released video of the robbery at Happy Jacks Casino along East Arrowhead Parkway. Officials say a man walked into the casino with “a towel on his head” and demanded cash. Police don’t believe the suspect was armed.
Anyone with information on these rash of robberies is asked to call Sioux Falls police.