SFPD releases new surveillance video from recent casino robberies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police hope new surveillance videos help them catch the people connected to several robberies this week.

Video from the Jokerz Casino along Minnesota Avenue which was robbed Wednesday night. The suspect wore some kind of mask during the robbery. They are also suspected of robbing two gas stations this week.

This man robbed Jokerz Casino on S. Minnesota Wednesday night. He wore some kind of mask on his face and is suspected of robbing two gas stations as well. If you have information, call police or Crime Stoppers 367-7007. /713 pic.twitter.com/i9UM8x3xwW — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) December 13, 2019

Police also released video of the robbery at Happy Jacks Casino along East Arrowhead Parkway. Officials say a man walked into the casino with “a towel on his head” and demanded cash. Police don’t believe the suspect was armed.

This man robbed the Happy Jacks Casino on Arrowhead Pkwy Wednesday night. He wore a towel over his head (with eye holes cut out) to conceal his face. If you have information, call police or Crime Stoppers 367-7007. /713 pic.twitter.com/1GjogfvGC0 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) December 13, 2019

Anyone with information on these rash of robberies is asked to call Sioux Falls police.