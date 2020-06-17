SFPD receives two drones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department has added a new tool to its fleet. A recent grant has allowed the department to buy two drones. They’ll be used for traffic control, search and rescue and other emergency situations.

“We’ve selected six officers to be pilots that will able to utilize these in the field and supply support to Sioux Falls Fire and the Minnehaha County Sheriffs Office and other agencies that may request our assistance,” Sgt. Kevin Henkle with Sioux Falls Police said.

The police department received the $60,000 grant from the Department of Homeland Security to purchase the drones, and pay for training and other equipment.