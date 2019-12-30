SFPD respond to 68 crashes since Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter weather has caused problems for Sioux Falls drivers.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said it has responded to 68 crashes since Friday. More than 3 inches of snow fell in Sioux Falls. Rain and freezing rain Friday and Saturday also created icy conditions on city roads.

KELOLAND News got video of a crash at 14th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls just before 11 p.m. Sunday. A roadway sign was also damaged in the crash.

A snow alert was issued Sunday night for city streets.